Highlights and Results from Legion AA/A State baseball tournaments held on Saturday July 30th, 2016.

Legion AA State Tournament:

#5 Kalispell Lakers - 9 vs. #2 Billings Scarlets - 6

#1 Missoula Mavericks - 1 vs. #3 Lethbridge Elks - 6

*Billings Scarlets advance to state title game; they'll play the winner of the Kalispell/Lethbridge matchup

Legion A State Tournament:

W1 Bitterroot Red Sox - 15 vs. W2 Glacier Twins - 2