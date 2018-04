Highlights and scores from the Legion A State baseball tournament held in Great Falls, MT on July 31, 2016.

E2 Billings Cardinals - 5 vs. W2 Glacier Twins -19

W1 Bitteroot Red Sox - 4 vs. E1 Laurel Dodgers - 5

Laurel Dodgers play the Glacier Twins at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Winner advances to the championship game against the Bitterroot Red Sox at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.