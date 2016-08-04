Montana Coaches Association Inducts Three Members to the Hall of Fame

On Thursday, inside the Great Falls High School auditorium, the Montana Coaches Association held an awards ceremony, recognizing the dedication and achievements from high school coaches all across the state. In addition, three former coaches were also inducted into the MCA Hall of Fame.

The three new inductees were Gary Gebert, who led Fergus to a football state championship, Bernie Wasser who coached several sports including girls and boys hoops, track and field and golf between Malta and Beaverhead county high school's, and Paul Klaboe who led Billings West to three football state championships. All three add to the already 181 member hall of fame. The newest members were surrounded by several former inductees when receiving their awards. Gebert, Wasser and Klaboe felt it was an honor to be recognized for their decades of hard work.

"It's humbling, but it's also a great achievement that I get to be now in a fraternity of the best coaches that have lived and been around. Coaches that I've looked up to for years and years. I'll be now shaking hands with them as a fellow inductee of the hall of fame," said Gary Gebert.

"I remember sitting out here and watching many of my peers being inducted into the hall of fame and to be surrounded by those type of people is very special and I've been very blessed to be surrounded with a lot of great people meaning the athletes and the other coaches. It's awesome to see these other people here today as well," said Bernie Wasser.

"It's really a culmination of a lot of things. Family and my wife allowing me to coach this long and having some great athletes and some terrific assistant coaches. And a lot of time the head coach gets a lot of credit. There's a lot more people involved than one person," said Paul Klaboe.

To see the full list of MCA Hall of Famers, click here.