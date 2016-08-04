Brian Fish and Dana Altman Join Forces in Great Falls

On Thursday, college men's basketball coaches, Brian Fish from Montana State and Oregon's Dana Altman, met with Bobcat boosters for a social event in Great Falls. Both Altman and Fish have been coaching together for 15 years including time at Oregon. Coach Fish hopes Altman can provide an outside perspective on what it takes to turn around a basketball program.

"We're building a program. We took over something where we had to start it and build it, and coach has done that three of four times in his career. Maybe giving them a different perspective to fans and boosters a different perspective from coach on a timeline it takes to build a program," said Montana State men's basketball head coach Dana Altman.

"Your first responsibility as a coach is to the athletes. After that you want your fans and your boosters to enjoy the team and the enjoy the program," said Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman.

The meet and greet and men's basketball fundraising event was held at the Do Bar in Great Falls.