MSU-Northern Football Holds First Practice of Fall Camp

The MSU-Northern football team held its first day of fall camp in Havre. The Lights are getting straight to work to hopefully make 2016 a year of success. Last year, Northern lost every single game on their 2015 schedule. However, second year head coach Aaron Christensen says he learned a lot and he's remaining positive about the upcoming season.

"I think the first thing you learn going through the conference is how tough it is. Lot of good football teams, you better be ready to play every week. Our expectations are probably just like everybody else, you go into that game and try to win it every week. The thing we always talk to our guys about is we got to better every day, and hopefully that will pay off during the season. When you look at a lot of the seniors, we have, guys like Zach Mckinley and Tyler Craig those guys are willing to lead are willing to put in the work and that effects the rest of the team," said head coach Aaron Christensen.

The Lights season home opener will a be a Frontier Conference meeting with Rocky Mountain College on August 27, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. in Havre.