Camera-Audio Operator - Great Falls

Date Submitted: 8/12/16

Department: News

Position: PT Camera/Audio Operator

Location: Great Falls

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: Operation of studio camera and audio board for evening/late newscasts.

Qualifications: Computer literate, strong organizational skills, very detail oriented, and able to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Broadcast experience is helpful but not required.

Physical Requirements & Restrictions: Sight, hearing and dexterity to focus & frame studio cameras, do computer input, and monitor audio/video of on-air newscast. Ability to lift and carry up to 50 lbs.

Application Deadline: Until Filled

KFBB is currently accepting applications for part-time news studio camera/audio operators 10-15 hours a week. Prior experience is not required, will train the right candidate. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and available on nights and weekends. Please fill out an application at KFBB-TV 3200 Old Havre Hwy, Black Eagle, MT 59414. EOE