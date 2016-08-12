Great Falls High and C.M. Russell Hold First Practice of 2016 Season

The early bird gets the worm and that saying is pretty much fitting for the start of the high school football season as two a day practices began pretty early and the CMR Rustlers football team was already out on the field to kick off their season."

"I just woke up this morning extremely excited that football is started. I think it's going to be a great year for us. I think a lot of people weren't noticed get noticed last year are going to get noticed this year," said C.M. Russell senior cornerback Xavier Pace.

"I've been the head coach three years, and I've been coaching here for 33 so it's been a while I've been doing this same thing on this day every year. It's fun, exciting and our kids looking forward to it," said C.M. Russell head coach Gary Lowry.

Last year, the Rustlers finished their season 5-6, falling in the first round of the playoffs to eventual state champ Bozeman. CMR lost standouts like Andrew Grinde and Karl Tucker II to graduation, and Lowry says he needs his upperclassmen to step up.

"Right now the biggest thing those kids can do is to be leaders at practice and get kids working hard," said Lowry.



"We have a strong senior class. I think we're going to surprise some people. We're excited. We've been working hard. We've got some juniors too so it's going to be a good team," said C.M. Russell senior quaterback Lane Jensen.

Across town, Great Falls high begins their season under their new head coach, the very well know Mark Samson.

"He's brought great energy to practice and we got discipline. It's just a new year. Different team and different year," said Great Falls high senior cornerback Kody Torgersen.

Samson is taking over a program that finished 2-8 last year. The former Capital High, MSU Northern and Havre High Head Coach says he wants to help the Bison become a better team.

"I know what this school can have. I know what the kids can have. We're going to teach them discipline. We're going to teach them how to tackle correctly. We're going to do all of those things so that when people look at Great Falls High Bison they're going to see a group of kids and say hey those kids do it right. That's what I really want out of this year, and ten or twelve wins," said Great Falls High head coach Mark Samson."

"We take it in, we say this is going to be a good year. We're just confident and what we do," said Great Falls high junior quarterback Kevin Boes.



In just about a week both teams will hold scrimmages on August 19, 2016 at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.. Great Falls High Varsity will play a 4:00 p.m. and the C.M.R Rustlers Varsity team will play at 7:45 p.m.