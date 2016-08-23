Great Falls Gladiators Members Apart of Local Musical Group Help Community with Backpack Giveaway

Some players from the Great Falls Gladiators semi pro football team who are also members of a musical group called "My Other Brother" were out helping the community on Saturday by donating hundreds of back packs full of school supplies.

235 backpacks were disbursed to kids filled with items such a folders notebooks, glue sticks, rulers, pens and pencils. Organizer and current Gladiators player Reynard Dunn says the purpose of this event is to help provide a starter kit for children so there isn't a reason for them to miss school because they don't have what they need. Dunn says he's happy to help contribute to these kids future and even the recipients were happy for the help too.

"It's just a good feeling to make people smile. It just gives us a good feeling. That's about it," said organizer Reynard Dunn.

"It's awesome. Sometimes it's hard to get stuff for school. It just helps to know that your community is behind you guys helping you guys to get the stuff you need for your kids education," said Tabitha Rothwell.

"You feel thankful and know that I at least I have something to succeed in school," said Aiden Webster.