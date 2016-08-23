Belt Huskies Football Looking Toward 2016 Season

Last year, the Belt Huskies football team finished it's season at 5-4 after losing in the first round of the Class C '8-Man' playoffs to Fairview, and they are hoping to make it back there again for the fourth time in a row. The Huskies return four seniors and five juniors to its roster. Even though Belt is gearing up for week one of the season, head coach Jeff Graham says he hopes to play in the post-season as well.

"You know we're trying to keep our streak going. Been to the playoffs three years in a row and to get four in a row would be a pretty big accomplishment," said head coach Jeff Graham.

"We're just hoping you know the first game, we're not going to judge the season on the first couple of games. It's a long especially with nine games this year. We're going to come out and compete every night and hopefully sneak in the playoffs again," said Graham.

"You know losing in the first round kind of gave us a bad taste in our mouth, but we're going to try and comeback and make it further in the playoffs this year, and hopefully make it for a State championship," said wide receiver Jess Bodner.

"We're going to have to get better blocking wise. You know we're not very big and use a lot of different angles and some pull and trapping and a few things like that. We use our speed to our advantage," said head coach Jeff Graham.

"Defensively the same things, we're going to have to fly around a little bit and you know mix our coverage and we're not going to be able to go so much base as we have in the past. We're going to have to gamble a little bit which is risky. We're going to have to use our athletes to our advantage," said Graham.

"We're going to have to work harder. Harder than we did last year. I think we have all of the pieces to make a deep run so we just got to work hard all year," said quarterback Harry Green.

The Huskies open their season on their home field on Friday, August 26, 2016 at 7:00 p.m.