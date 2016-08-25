Bison Two Days Away from Season Opener on the Road

The Great Falls high football team is in the middle of their second week of fall practice, and Wednesday marks two days away from the Bison's season opener. The Bison were out on their practice field on Wednesday ahead of their first game against Big Sky on Friday in Missoula. The Bison continue to learn a new system from first year head coach Mark Samson. So far Samson says his defense is improving and becoming faster. As for the offense, he says that unit is dealing with issues of consistency. However, the team is adapting to their new leader.

"We didn't really have to adjust that much. He brought discipline in the organization and we just kind of followed his lead. We are kind of sick and tired of practice. We want to get to our first game," said senior wide receiver Kody Torgerson.

"We're going to lean hard on our defense at the beginning of the year to put pressure on other teams. But the offense will jell. We've got some good players there. The offensive line is starting to come around. I think the quarterback play has been good. Receivers have done well. We're doing a little bit different combination of players. It's all there. It's just a matter of getting on the same page and doing things right every day," said head coach Mark Samson.

The Bison open their season on the road on Friday, August 26, 2016 at Big Sky high school in Missoula. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.