8/27: High School Football Highlights

High school football highlights and scores from August, 26, 2016.

Arlee 44, Plains 36
    
Bainville 71, Terry 43
    
Centerville 14, Chinook 0
    
Colstrip 12, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 7
    
Fairview 54, Charlo 52
    
Frenchtown 24, Timberlake, Idaho 20
    
Geraldine/Highwood 47, Savage 38
    
Great Falls Central 48, Hays-Lodgepole 44
    
Hardin 40, Browning 6
    
Havre 18, Whitefish 6
    
Hot Springs 75, Box Elder 0
    
Rocky Boy 31, Northern Cheyenne 21
    
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 40, Gardiner 0
    
Victor 58, Seeley-Swan 6
    
West Yellowstone 28, Billings Christian 19
    
White Sulphur Springs 52, North Star 26
    
Wibaux 46, Circle 0

