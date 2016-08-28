8/27: High School Football Highlights

High school football highlights and scores from August, 26, 2016.
Arlee 44, Plains 36
Bainville 71, Terry 43
Centerville 14, Chinook 0
Colstrip 12, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 7
Fairview 54, Charlo 52
Frenchtown 24, Timberlake, Idaho 20
Geraldine/Highwood 47, Savage 38
Great Falls Central 48, Hays-Lodgepole 44
Hardin 40, Browning 6
Havre 18, Whitefish 6
Hot Springs 75, Box Elder 0
Rocky Boy 31, Northern Cheyenne 21
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 40, Gardiner 0
Victor 58, Seeley-Swan 6
West Yellowstone 28, Billings Christian 19
White Sulphur Springs 52, North Star 26
Wibaux 46, Circle 0