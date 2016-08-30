Great Falls High Boys Soccer Trying to Improve from Last Year's Season

The Great Falls boys soccer team was participating in a soccer jamboree on Saturday right here in Great Falls. The Bison had a chance to play before games really count. Last year, Great Falls high only won one game in the team's 2015 season. This time around, head coach Steve Groshelle says his team wants to perform better than last time and even make it into the state tournament. However, there are a few things the team says it needs to improve on especially before their game against Butte on Saturday.

"We have to work on our passes and where everybody is going to be on the field and pick up our head a little more. Every game we just want to go out there and play and see what we can do and hopefully win," said sophomore midfielder Cameron McIntosh.

"Ball control and possession. Being able to hold onto that ball rather than give it away. We have the ability to strike and get that ball in the net. We have to be able to get it to those people. We just can't pass it to the other team and give it away so much," said head coach Steve Groshelle.

The Bison boys and girls first game of the regular season is an in-conference matchup against the Butte bulldogs. Those games are away in Butte. The boys play at 11:00 am and the girls play at 1:00 p.m.