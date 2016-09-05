Carroll Saints Women's Soccer Defeat UGF in Non-Conference Meeting

The Carroll College women's soccer team scored twice in the first half and held on for a 2-0 non-conference win over the University of Great Falls Monday at a rainy Nelson Stadium.



Carroll controlled most of the first half but notched just four shots. Despite the low number they were efficient.



In the 28th minute, Makayla Welch drove the right side of the field she moved center and sent a ball across the face of the goalkeeper and bent the ball just inside the far post to put the Saints up 1-0.



"It is always great when a freshman gets her first collegiate goal and to have that be the game-winner," head coach David Thorvilson said. "She cut that ball in and got it in the goal. She was looking for the opportunity to be creative and she got just a great goal."



Just eight minutes later, a Carroll corner kick bounced off of a UGF defender before it traveled right to Christina Plank on the right side of the goal at 15-yards out. She sent it far post to put Carroll up 2-0 in the 36th minute.



"Christina has been playing well. Coming off of that corner she had a great look," Thorvilson said. "She read it coming out of the air just right and one-timed into the back of the net. It was a great timing goal and those aren't easy to score."



The Saints remained on the attack and out shot UGF 11-2 in the second half but didn't capitalize. Thorvilson was still impressed with the effort of his team.



"We spent a lot of last week focusing on our offense," Thorvilson said. "We knew that Great Falls would be a challenge but would also present some opportunities to get behind them. We pressed from the first whistle to the last whistle and I am very happy we got the win."



The Carroll backline was stellar, allowing just six shot for the match with just two on goal. Jamie Carter tallied her first shutout of the season.



The Saints host the Whitworth College in the non-conference finale on Sept. 11 at Nelson Stadium.

Courtesy: Carroll College Sports Information