9/9: SWX Football Frenzy Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school football games held on Friday, September 9, 2016.

PREP FOOTBALL

Baker/Plevna 36, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 22



Belgrade 29, Laurel 20



Belt 48, Chinook 0



Big Sandy 70, Box Elder 38



Bigfork 28, Conrad 26



Billings Senior 47, Billings West 10



Bozeman 37, Butte 8



Broadus 54, Culbertson 12



Butte Central 41, Hardin 7



Cascade 34, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26



Charlo 54, Flint Creek 6



Columbia Falls 35, Hamilton 21



Deer Lodge 42, Troy 0



Dillon 20, Billings Central 16



Ennis 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12



Fairfield 41, Jefferson (Boulder) 0



Florence 35, St. Ignatius 8



Forsyth 28, Red Lodge 0



Geraldine/Highwood 63, Heart Butte 6



Glendive 18, Livingston 0



Harlowton 44, Absarokee 6



Havre 13, Miles City 12



Hays-Lodgepole 36, Fort Benton 14



Helena 49, Great Falls Russell 0



Hot Springs 56, Lincoln 7



Huntley Project 41, Columbus 0



Joliet 6, Three Forks 0



Kalispell Flathead 42, Great Falls 41, 4OT



Kalispell Glacier 28, Helena Capital 14



Lewistown (Fergus) 14, Sidney 7



Manhattan 37, Big Timber 14



Missoula Big Sky 26, Missoula Sentinel 20



Mon-Dak 48, Ekalaka 12



Polson 47, Corvallis 14



Ronan 40, Libby 6



Savage 57, Terry 6



Shelby 28, Eureka 18



Shepherd 20, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 14



Townsend 34, Choteau 6



Twin Bridges 22, Darby 0



Valley Christian def. Sheridan, forfeit



Whitefish 27, Browning 8



Whitehall 28, Anaconda 27