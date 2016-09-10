9/9: SWX Football Frenzy Highlights and Scores

Highlights and scores from high school football games held on Friday, September 9, 2016.
PREP FOOTBALL
Baker/Plevna 36, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 22
Belgrade 29, Laurel 20
Belt 48, Chinook 0
Big Sandy 70, Box Elder 38
Bigfork 28, Conrad 26
Billings Senior 47, Billings West 10
Bozeman 37, Butte 8
Broadus 54, Culbertson 12
Butte Central 41, Hardin 7
Cascade 34, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26
Charlo 54, Flint Creek 6
Columbia Falls 35, Hamilton 21
Deer Lodge 42, Troy 0
Dillon 20, Billings Central 16
Ennis 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12
Fairfield 41, Jefferson (Boulder) 0
Florence 35, St. Ignatius 8
Forsyth 28, Red Lodge 0
Geraldine/Highwood 63, Heart Butte 6
Glendive 18, Livingston 0
Harlowton 44, Absarokee 6
Havre 13, Miles City 12
Hays-Lodgepole 36, Fort Benton 14
Helena 49, Great Falls Russell 0
Hot Springs 56, Lincoln 7
Huntley Project 41, Columbus 0
Joliet 6, Three Forks 0
Kalispell Flathead 42, Great Falls 41, 4OT
Kalispell Glacier 28, Helena Capital 14
Lewistown (Fergus) 14, Sidney 7
Manhattan 37, Big Timber 14
Missoula Big Sky 26, Missoula Sentinel 20
Mon-Dak 48, Ekalaka 12
Polson 47, Corvallis 14
Ronan 40, Libby 6
Savage 57, Terry 6
Shelby 28, Eureka 18
Shepherd 20, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 14
Townsend 34, Choteau 6
Twin Bridges 22, Darby 0
Valley Christian def. Sheridan, forfeit
Whitefish 27, Browning 8
Whitehall 28, Anaconda 27
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.