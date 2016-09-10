9/9: SWX Football Frenzy Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

9/9: SWX Football Frenzy Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:

Highlights and scores from high school football games held on Friday, September 9, 2016.

PREP FOOTBALL    
Baker/Plevna 36, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 22
    
Belgrade 29, Laurel 20
    
Belt 48, Chinook 0
    
Big Sandy 70, Box Elder 38
    
Bigfork 28, Conrad 26
    
Billings Senior 47, Billings West 10
    
Bozeman 37, Butte 8
    
Broadus 54, Culbertson 12
    
Butte Central 41, Hardin 7
    
Cascade 34, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26
    
Charlo 54, Flint Creek 6
    
Columbia Falls 35, Hamilton 21
    
Deer Lodge 42, Troy 0
    
Dillon 20, Billings Central 16
    
Ennis 62, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 12
    
Fairfield 41, Jefferson (Boulder) 0
    
Florence 35, St. Ignatius 8
    
Forsyth 28, Red Lodge 0
    
Geraldine/Highwood 63, Heart Butte 6
    
Glendive 18, Livingston 0
    
Harlowton 44, Absarokee 6
    
Havre 13, Miles City 12
    
Hays-Lodgepole 36, Fort Benton 14
    
Helena 49, Great Falls Russell 0
    
Hot Springs 56, Lincoln 7
    
Huntley Project 41, Columbus 0
    
Joliet 6, Three Forks 0
    
Kalispell Flathead 42, Great Falls 41, 4OT
    
Kalispell Glacier 28, Helena Capital 14
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 14, Sidney 7
    
Manhattan 37, Big Timber 14
    
Missoula Big Sky 26, Missoula Sentinel 20
    
Mon-Dak 48, Ekalaka 12
    
Polson 47, Corvallis 14
    
Ronan 40, Libby 6
    
Savage 57, Terry 6
    
Shelby 28, Eureka 18
    
Shepherd 20, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 14
    
Townsend 34, Choteau 6
    
Twin Bridges 22, Darby 0
    
Valley Christian def. Sheridan, forfeit
    
Whitefish 27, Browning 8
    
Whitehall 28, Anaconda 27

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.