UGF Volleyball Team Ready for Conference Play

The University of Great Falls volleyball team has competed against eight NAIA top 25 ranked teams so far this pre-season, and the Argos have taken down half of them.

But now UGF hopes to shift that momentum as they enter Frontier Conference play. Head coach Arunas Duda wants to make sure his team is ready to compete.

"Any given night, anyone in our conference can beat another team," he said. "So we know we have to come prepared every night to play our best. Whether it is practicing at a high level, making sure we're training at a high level and making sure we're getting ready for the opponent and still focusing on our side as well. [We need to] limit our errors and still execute what we're doing before we worry about the other opponent."

Senior Madison Wilhelm added "preseason is fun, but conference play is different. We've been playing these exact teams, and there's some rivalries and it's the bit of motivation that we need."

The Lady Argos will host back to back conference home games this week. The first matchup is against Montana Western Friday at 7 p.m. The second conference meeting is against Rocky Mountain Saturday at 2 p.m. Both games will be played at the McLaughlin Center.