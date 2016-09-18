9/17: UGF Argos Defeat Rocky Mountain Volleyball, Highlights

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The University of Great Falls volleyball team recovered well from a devistating 5-set loss to Montana Western, turning around the next day to beat defending Frontier Conference champs Rocky Mountain College in straight sets, 3-0 (26-24, 26-24, 25-19).

The first two sets were a virtual carbon copy, with Rocky taking set point and UGF then rallying to tie the score at 24-24 before scoring the next two points with 26-24. Leading the way was senior captain Madison Wilhelm who was nearly flawless.

The outside hitter finished with 18 kills, 1 hitting error, and 22 digs. She was helped by outstanding passing and setting from the entire Lady Argo squad, particularly senior captain Kennedy Chadwick, freshman Emily Stoker, and senior setter Bree Davis.

UGF's record goes to 7-8 (1-1) with a three match road trip up next, starting with MSU-Northern on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.

Courtesy: UGF Sports Information