9/17: MSU-Northern Takes Down No. 21 Carroll Saints, Highlights & Recap

The MSU-Northern Lights football team took down 25th ranked Carroll Saints 28-14 on Saturday afternoon. This is Northern's first win since November 2014, and it's the first win under second year head coach Aaron Christensen. The Frontier Conference's leading rusher Zach McKinley rushed for 80 yards and had three rushing touchdowns. Here's what the team had to say after winning their first game of the 2016 season and in two years.

"It feels great. It's been a long time and we got a win and we knew we had a quality team and we were playing a quality program and we knew we could hang with them. If we could stick through four quarters and do what we needed to do we could end the game and win it. Really happy about our guys today," said head coach Aaron Christensen.

"It's awesome. It's been building up for a while and especially since last year especially against Carroll College. It's feels great. It feels awesome," said senior running back Zach McKinley.