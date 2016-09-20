9/19: Senior Standout: Havre High School Football Seniors

Havre high school seniors Jared Sienkowski, Issac Warp, Nate Korb, Chris Gabrielson and Jase Stokes are helping to lead the Blue Pony football team on the track of success.

So far this year, the Blue Ponies are 3-1, and these five seniors hope to end their season. in the post-season, and even better as Class A State champions.

"It mean a lot for our team and for our school," said senior wide receiver Issac Warp.

"We're trying to bring back the legacy, and it's been apart of our dream for I guess since we were little tikes," said senior defensive end Chris Gabrielson.

"It would mean a lot to get it back and continue the legacy," said senior defensive tackle Jared Sienkowski.

Havre high school hasn't won a Class A State football title since 2004, and in 2015, the Blue Ponies fell a round short of the championship after losing to Dillon.

"Last year we got to the semifinal game. Kind of have a little sour taste in our mouth. So we're just working harder and trying to get back there again," said senior running back Jase Stokes.

"Pushes us a lot knowing this is our last year. We've got one shot left and really drives us to play harder," said senior wide receiver Nate Korb.

These young men also have quite the personalities off the gridiron.

"I am a class clown, believe it or not. I like to make people laugh, and a bit of nerd and pretty good football player though," said Gabrielson.

"I like outdoors. Like ice fishing, hunting,"said Korb.

"I like cars. Cars are fun," said Sienkowski.

"Quiet, I listen to terrible music that no one else likes," said Warp.

"I like the outdoors and I like to hang out with my friends and I'm really good at dabbing and I listen to classical music before my football games," said Stokes.

First year head coach, Ryan Gatch is impressed with these couple of seniors too.

"I feel they are a good group of young men. They're reaching that age where they are moving on. They know they're senior year is here and they're producing and they want to be known as one of the good teams to come through Havre high school. And I think they have a lot to show and prove to themselves," said head coach Ryan Gatch.

Jase Stokes is also impressed with his teammates.

"We've got a variety of guys here. All of them are good football players and fun to be around and they're just good humans," said Stokes.

Humans that are looking to leave a lasting legacy on the Havre Blue Pony football team.