Carroll Saints Fall to No. 9 Southern Oregon, Highlights and Results

Southern Oregon put up 523 yards of offense, including 286 yards in the air to earn a 34-14 victory over Carroll College Saturday at Nelson Stadium.



Carroll had a pair of big early plays but couldn't take advantage of the opportunities.



Southern Oregon turned the ball over on their first possession when a batted pass was intercepted by McBride Galt at the Southern Oregon 44-yard line but the Saints went three and out and the Raiders scored on their next possession.



On SOU's next possession, the Saints forced a three-and-out and blocked the ensuing punt. The Carroll offense took over the ball on the Raider 25-yard line drove to the 1-yard line before being stifled by SOU's defense who took over at the 1-yard line.



Two plays later, SOU's Rey Vega took the ball from the six-yard line 94-yards to the endzone for the score and the 14-0 lead.



Carroll answered with an eight-play 65-yard drive that culminated in a seven-yard quarterback keeper touchdown from JT Linder to close out the first quarter 14-7.



The two teams battle for most of the second quarter with neither team scoring before Southern Oregon notched two touchdowns in the final three minutes to take a 28-7 lead into the half.



Carroll opened the second half with an impressive drive that led to a touchdown run from Major Ali but the Saints suffered a loss. Starting quarterback JT Linderwas knocked out after a low hit. He did not return.



Tanner Gustavsen took the helm of the offense but wasn't able to get the Saints back into the end zone after his first drive. The Raiders on the other hand would add a field goal and a fourth quarter touchdown to close out the 34-14 win.



The Saints netted 267 yards of offense. The two Carroll QBs combined 12 for 40 for 123 and an interception.



Gustaveson did get the ball moving with his feet. He tallied 32 yards on six carries. Ali led the Saints with 61 yards on 14 carries. Cameron Nelson led the Saints receiving corps with four catches for 38 yards.



Vega led SOU with 157 yards rushing and 87 yards receiving. Jack Singler was 23 of 43 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.



The Saints have their yearly bye week next Saturday before returning to action on Oct. 8, on the road at the College of Idaho.

Courtesy: Carroll Sports Information