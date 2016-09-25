No. 19 Carroll Volleyball Defeats University of Great Falls

The Carroll volleyball team tallied a stellar hitting night for the second Frontier Conference sweep in as any nights, this time over the University of Great Falls 25-15, 25-22, 25-13 Saturday at the PE Center.



Carroll hit .298 as a team and Paige Montgomery had an incredible night, notching 15 kills with a .522 hitting percentage. Holly Morehouse wasn't far behind with eight kills and just one error for a .412 hitting percentage.



Jonni Dorr tallied 29 assists and three service aces. Natalie Kassa tallied a team-high 10 digs.



The Carroll defense held UGF to a .110 hitting percentage. Four Argos had negative hitting percentages and they notched 20 hitting errors as a team.



"We carried our game over from last night to tonight," head coach Moe Boyle said. "I think that our defense really came alive. We're in the middle of set three, and we see the scrappy defense we played in the preseason tournaments, which is really exciting because we're been playing really well, so then to have our scrappiness and defense come alive, we can still get better. It's really exciting that we can still put together yet."



Carroll didn't trail during the entire match. The Saints led the first set 7-6 before exploding on a 10-3 run to take control en route to the 25-15 first set win.



The second set was much closer but the Saints were in control from the first serve to notch the 25-22 win.



Carroll started the first set with five consecutive points and rode that momentum to 25-13 win.



The Saints are now 14-4 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. Carroll is on the road next weekend for their lone match of the week, a matchup with 2015 Conference Co-Champion Rocky Mountain.

