10/17: Senior Standout - Josey Lindseth: Foothills Community Christian School

An undefeated record is a goal for any sports team. For Foothills Community Christian, a large part of their perfect season is due to senior setter, Josey Lindseth.

"I think that Josey's strength is her passion for the game, and she really wants everyone to focus in on the game," said head coach Meleea Lindseth. "She cares about everyone getting better and she cares about the team as a whole."

As co-captain of the Falcons, Josey's coaches and teammates have seen how her excitement on the court has made an impact on the team.

"I definitely have seen our volleyball program improve because of her passion for the game and wanting to be the best," Coach Lindseth said.

"She's always been a great player and she hustles after every ball and she's really encouraging and there for everyone," added co-captain and senior middle blocker, Kya Hover.

"The girl has grit," Coach Lindseth added.

But for Josey, that's what being a teammate is all about.

"I love these girls. I just want the best for them," Josey said. "I lead them when I can, but they teach me just as much as I teach them."

Along with volleyball, Josey has an impressive resume of what she's done at only seventeen years old.

"Well first of all, she also plays basketball. She's in National Honor Society. She gets really great grades," Coach Lindseth explained. "She's the president of student council here at Foothills this year. She's actively involved with service opportunities."

Even with all her extracurricular activities, Josey has one main focus: winning a Montana Christian Athletic Association state title. When the Falcons fell in the MCAA state championship last year, Josey took it upon herself to make sure this year's outcome would be different.

"She was tired of settling for second or third or fourth best in the state tournament and she determined early on that she wanted to win state tournament this year," Coach Lindseth said.

"Going in undefeated is really exciting for us, and we're ready to play through it and play for the Lord and remember that we're a team and it's super exciting to see how this team has grown together," Josey said.

And with no losses so far, Josey has proven that sometimes all you need to do is set your mind to something to achieve it.

"I think we're ready," Josey said.