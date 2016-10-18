Great Falls High's Hannah Collins Verbally Commits to MSU-Billings

On Monday, October 17, 2016, Great falls high senior basketball star, Hannah Collins, has verbally committed to play hoops for MSU-Billings next season. Collins tweeted that she made her decision on Twitter. Hannah was apart of Lady Bison's state run last season when Great Falls High fell to Bozeman in the championship title game last year, 45-44. She's also a track star too for the Bison.

"I actually went on a visit there and just fell in love with the players and the campus and everything just felt right. It feels great it's been a dream come true as a little girl you always dream of playing college basketball. The recruiting process is such as long process but it feels great to finally verbally commit somewhere and have a plan and know where you are going after high school and not have to worry about it," said Hannah Collins.