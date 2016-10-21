221 Industries Back in Great Falls with ICF 26 MMA Fighting Event

Friday night, 221 Industries is back in Great Falls, Montana with ICF 26 Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting event. There will be a total of seven bouts to include what organizer Cory Smith says will be the fight of the year between Tyson Lynn and Sean O’Malley. Smith says Friday’s event is focusing more on quality fights rather than quanity. He also says the individuals competing are athletes and they’ve put in some serious hard work ahead of Friday’s competition.

"They train seven days a week and they get paid to fight and they fight once a month or every other month. That's what they do. Every morning they wake up, they go to a class, they come home and then go to another class. Sean O'Malley was telling me the other day, four classes a day. Wrestling, boxing, you do it every day all day,” said 221 Industries organizer Cory Smith.

The event will be held at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The MMA fighting event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the door for $20.00.