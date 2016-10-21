10/21: UGF Cross Country Open Highlights and Results

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Third place was the theme of the day for UGF cross country, putting in a strong showing at the University of Great Falls Open, the warm up meet before the Frontier Conference championships. Both the men's and women's teams took 3rd against a full slate of conference teams, while freshman Baylee Green took third place in a photo finish.

Green was in fourth place with 20 yards left but found enough energy for a final kick, overtaking the third place runner just one foot before the finish line.

Jace Kalbfliesch also gave a strong omen for the conference meet, taking 5th place.

Both UGF teams took 3rd in last year's Frontier Conference Championships.

Click here for final results.