Helena High Girl's Soccer Team Gets Automatic Bid to State

The Helena High girl's soccer team won its fourth straight Western Conference Championship this year. The Lady Bengals have earned themselves an automatic bye to the state tournament, and the top seed out of the Western Division. Helena High will use this time off to heal from a tough season. Senior midfielder Anie Lawlor doesn't think a week off is a problem, and her teammate Kassi Schmitz says defense is driving the team.

"I don't think so we haven't had a playoff game my four years and it hasn't been a problem yet," Lawlor said. "We just know in practicing when we are scrimmaging we are focusing on the game."

"The key has definitely been communcation," Schmitz said. "We learned that we have to talk to succeed, so we are talking a lot more. Leyan and I are shifting, and our outside backs are covering us. And Regan has learned to speak up from the goal as well, and she's really helping us see the field>