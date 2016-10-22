10/21 High School Football Highlights and Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

10/21 High School Football Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:

High school football scores from games held on Friday, October 21st.

Anaconda 20, Deer Lodge 8
    
Belgrade 72, Livingston 6
    
Billings Central 28, Laurel 10
    
Billings Senior 50, Billings Skyview 12
    
Bozeman 42, Great Falls Russell 7
    
Bridger 56, Custer-Hysham 15
    
Charlo 52, Arlee 0
    
Colstrip 13, Baker/Plevna 12
    
Columbia Falls 61, Frenchtown 0
    
Columbus 35, Roundup 26
    
Conrad 78, Harlem 0
    
Corvallis 30, Stevensville 27
    
Dillon 45, Butte Central 21
    
Ekalaka 61, Savage 60
    
Fairfield 42, Choteau 0
    
Flint Creek 56, Seeley-Swan 8
    
Forsyth 58, Lodge Grass 0
    
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 34, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 33
    
Hamilton 33, Whitefish 20
    
Harlowton 58, Broadview-Lavina 18
    
Helena 49, Butte 14
    
Helena Capital 34, Missoula Big Sky 14
    
Hot Springs 78, West Yellowstone 0
    
Huntley Project 21, Shepherd 14
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 28, Manhattan 21
    
Kalispell Glacier 43, Kalispell Flathead 7
    
Miles City 42, Glendive 6
    
Missoula Loyola 42, Florence 0
    
Mon-Dak 50, Richey-Lambert 12
    
Noxon 41, Lincoln 14
    
Polson 47, Havre 14
    
Sidney 45, Hardin 14
    
St. Ignatius 61, Ronan 0
    
Thompson Falls 44, Libby 6
    
Twin Bridges 62, Plains 33
    
Victor 38, Clark Fork 14
    
Whitehall 56, Townsend 12

