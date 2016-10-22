10/21 High School Football Highlights and Scores

High school football scores from games held on Friday, October 21st.
Anaconda 20, Deer Lodge 8
Belgrade 72, Livingston 6
Billings Central 28, Laurel 10
Billings Senior 50, Billings Skyview 12
Bozeman 42, Great Falls Russell 7
Bridger 56, Custer-Hysham 15
Charlo 52, Arlee 0
Colstrip 13, Baker/Plevna 12
Columbia Falls 61, Frenchtown 0
Columbus 35, Roundup 26
Conrad 78, Harlem 0
Corvallis 30, Stevensville 27
Dillon 45, Butte Central 21
Ekalaka 61, Savage 60
Fairfield 42, Choteau 0
Flint Creek 56, Seeley-Swan 8
Forsyth 58, Lodge Grass 0
Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 34, Malta-Whitewater-Saco 33
Hamilton 33, Whitefish 20
Harlowton 58, Broadview-Lavina 18
Helena 49, Butte 14
Helena Capital 34, Missoula Big Sky 14
Hot Springs 78, West Yellowstone 0
Huntley Project 21, Shepherd 14
Jefferson (Boulder) 28, Manhattan 21
Kalispell Glacier 43, Kalispell Flathead 7
Miles City 42, Glendive 6
Missoula Loyola 42, Florence 0
Mon-Dak 50, Richey-Lambert 12
Noxon 41, Lincoln 14
Polson 47, Havre 14
Sidney 45, Hardin 14
St. Ignatius 61, Ronan 0
Thompson Falls 44, Libby 6
Twin Bridges 62, Plains 33
Victor 38, Clark Fork 14
Whitehall 56, Townsend 12
