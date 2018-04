Full game schedule for the MLB 2016 World Series.

Game 1: Cubs @ Indians

Tuesday, October 25 at 6:00 PM

Game 2: Cubs @ Indians

Wednesday, October 26 at 6:00 PM

Game 3: Indians @ Cubs

Friday, October 28 at 6:00 PM

Game 4: Indians @ Cubs

Saturday, October 29 at 6:00 PM

Game 5: Indians @ Cubs (if necessary)

Sunday, October 30 at 6:00 PM

Game 6: Cubs @ Indians (if necessary)

Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 PM

Game 7: Cubs @ Indians (if necessary)

Wednesday, November 2 at 6:00 PM

**ALL GAMES AIR ON FOX**