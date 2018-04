The C.M. Russell volleyball team was host to the Butte Bulldogs on Tuesday, November 1, 2106 for a Class AA volleyball state play-in. The Rustlers defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 to advance to the next round. CMR will face Billings West on Thursday on the road in Billings at 6:00 p.m. Great Falls high school will face Billings Skyview on the road as well at 5:00 p.m. Winners from both games will advance to the 2016 Class AA State volleyball tournament in Bozeman held on November 10-12, 2016.