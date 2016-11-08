11/7: Carroll Women's Soccer Team Wins Back to Back Frontier Conference Tourney Championship

A year later, a different opponent, same result. The Carroll College women's soccer team scored goals in both halves and three-time Player of the Year Jamie Carter earned her sixth-consecutive shutout to top Northwest 2-0 and earn the Saints their second-consecutive Cascade Conference Tournament Championship Monday in Springfield, Oregon.



"I feel great for our team especially the seniors," head coach David Thorvilsonsaid. "It is hard to win championships and make it to the national tournament, to do it two years in a row is great for all of our players but it is exciting for these seniors to have a chance to extend their careers. It is an exciting opportunity."



The two teams were nearly equal with shots (12-11) but Carroll notched five shots on goal to just one for Northwest.



"It started with some really strong play in our midfield," Thorvilson said. "The first time we played, Northwest gave us a lot of trouble in the midfield. Today our midfield was our strength, that group really kept pressure off of our back line and they weren't able to get a lot of pressure. Jamie did a great job directing traffic and cleaning up stuff in front of the net but outside of that, she had a pretty relaxing game."



The Saints got on the board in the 12th minute when Michaela Kueffler received a pass in the middle of the box and dribble away from the goal. She then sped around her defender, shielding the ball from the goalkeeper before turning and sending the ball far post to give Carroll a 1-0 lead.



The Saints went into the break with a 1-0 lead but were outshot in the first half 7-6.



Carroll again found the net early in the second half.



Cassidy Hammons drove through the middle of the field and sent it to Jessica Becker on the right side. Becker took three dribbles and sent it back to Hammons as she drove middle. Hammons rocketed the ball just over the goalkeeper hands to give Carroll a 2-0 lead that would hold for the win.



The victory capped a tournament run in which the Saints allowed zero goals in 310 minutes of soccer which included two matches that ended in scoreless draws and shootout wins. Carroll topped College of Idaho 4-2 in the shootout in the quarterfinals and earned the same result over Rocky Mountain in the semifinal.



Carroll closed out the season without a loss against a Cascade Conference team.



The Saints now wait until the pairings for the national tournament are released next week but for the time being the team will enjoy the fruits of their labor.



"Championships are hard to win, you need a bit of luck and a lot of commitment and hard work," Thovilson said. "We got all of those things and our girls took advantage of the opportunity. We are excited to still be playing soccer."

