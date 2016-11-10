11/9: UGF Volleyball Team Prepares for Frontier Conference Tournament

The 2016 Frontier conference volleyball tournament is Friday, November 11, 2016 through Saturday, November 12, 2016. The University of Great Falls volleyball team is gearing up for competition with hopes of winning a bid to the national tourney.

The Argos will have home court advantage as they are hosting this year's conference tourney. UGF finished the regular season at 13-13 overall and 6-6 in conference play. The Argos face MSU-Northern their first game of the tournament, a team they lost to twice this season. If the Argos want to continue in the post-season, they'll have to beat the Skylights.

"It's kind of that opportunity and like our redemption to show them what we've got. I'm pretty excited about that game," said senior libero Kennedy Chadwick.

"We've seen them play and played against them. Doing what UGF does best Pass the ball well. Running our offense well. Getting our middles involved and our outside hitters. They've been killing it all season," said senior setter Bree Davis.

"We got to make sure we are ready to pass the ball on Friday and they have two great hitters they have to stop and two especially that's done phenomenally in the conference all year and know that we have to stop them at the net and have our defense play well," said head coach Arunas Duda.

Here's the full schedule for the Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament on November 11-12, 2016 at the McLaughlin Center on the University of Great Falls campus.

Day 1 Schedule: Day 2 Schedule:

#1 Carroll - First Round Bye #1 Carroll vs. Lowest Remaining Seed at 11:00 a.m. (Semifinals)

#4 University of Great Falls vs. #5 MSU-Northern at 2:00 p.m. Next Highest Seed vs. Next Highest Seed at 1:00 p.m. (Semifinals)

#2 Montana Tech vs. #7 Lewis & Clark State at 5:00 p.m. Championship Game at 7:00 p.m.

#3 Rocky Mountain vs. #6 Montana Western at 7:00 p.m. * Winner of Tourney gets auto-bid to NAIA Tourney