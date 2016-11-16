Great Falls Voyagers Announce New 2017 Coaching Staff

VOYAGERS ANNOUNCE NEW COACHING STAFF FOR 2017
The Voyagers are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2017 season. Tim Esmay has been named the new manager for the 2017 Voyagers. John Ely has been named the Pitching Coach, and Eric Richardson has been named Hitting Coach. Margaret Rall will be returning for her fourth season as the trainer.
Esmay will be entering his third season in the Chicago White Sox organization. His first was as a manager for the Winston-Salem Dash in 2015. Last season, he served as an Assistant Coach for the Charlotte Knights. Prior to working for the Chicago White Sox, Esmay managed at Utah and Arizona State.
Ely is entering his first season in the White Sox organization in 2017. Ely started his baseball career in Great Falls in 2007 after being selected in the third round of that year’s draft. He pitched in 13 games and held a 6-1 record with a 3.86 ERA. He made his major league debut on April 28, 2010 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His final year in the minors was in 2015.
Richardson will also be entering his first season with the White Sox organization. He played for the White Sox in their minor league system from 1991-1995. He played all positions in the outfield during his time as a minor league player.
Also of note, the Voyagers 2016 Manager Tommy Thompson has been named Camp Coordinator/Assistant, Player Development as part of the Player Development Instructors. Other 2016 Voyager coaches have been moved to other teams in the White Sox organization. Willie Harris has been named Manager for Class A Winston Salem, Matt Zaleski is the new Pitching Coach for Class A Kannapolis, and Conditioning coach Goldy Simmons has taken that spot in Kannapolis.
Justin Jirschele, who played for the Voyagers in 2012 and 2013, and was the Hitting Coach for the Voyagers in 2015, has been promoted for the upcoming season. 2017 will mark Jirschele's first professional season as Manager for the Kannapolis Intimidators.
The following is a full list of all coaching changes for the 2017 season, including the new Director of Player Development, Chris Getz, who is taking over for Nick Capra who became the third-base coach for the Chicago White Sox.
PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS
Director of Player Development: Chris Getz
Director of Minor League Instruction: Kirk Champion
Pitching Coordinator: Richard Dotson
Hitting Instructor: Mike Gellinger
Catching Instructor: John Orton
Outfield/Baserunning Instructor: Aaron Rowand
Infield Instructor: Vance Law
Camp Coordinator/Assistant, Player Development: Tommy Thompson
Pitching Assistant: J.R. Perdew
Assistant, Player Development: Rafael Santana
Conditioning Coordinator: Dale Torborg
Latin/Cultural Development Coordinator: Anthony Santiago
Minor League Medical/Rehabilitation Coordinator: Scott Takao
Physical Therapist: Sean Bardenett
Coaching Assistant: Jerry Hairston
CLASS AAA CHARLOTTE
Manager: Mark Grudzielanek
Pitching Coach: Steve McCatty
Hitting Coach: Andy Tomberlin
Coach: Garey Ingram
Trainer: Scott Johnson
Conditioning: Shawn Powell
CLASS AA BIRMINGHAM
Manager: Julio Vinas
Pitching Coach: Jose Bautista
Hitting Coach: Cole Armstrong
Trainer: James Kruk
Conditioning: Tim Rodmaker
CLASS A WINSTON SALEM
Manager: Willie Harris
Pitching Coach: Brian Drahman
Hitting Coach: Charlie Poe
Trainer: Josh Fallin
Conditioning: George Timke
CLASS A KANNAPOLIS
Manager: Justin Jirschele
Pitching Coach: Matt Zaleski
Hitting Coach: Jamie Dismuke
Trainer: Joe Geck
Conditioning: Goldy Simmons
ADVANCED ROOKIE GREAT FALLS
Manager: Tim Esmay
Pitching Coach: John Ely
Hitting Coach: Eric Richardson
Trainer: Margaret Rall
Conditioning: TBD
ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE WHITE SOX
Manager: Ryan Newman
Pitching Coach: Felipe Lira
Hitting Coach: Gary Ward
Trainer: Cory Barton
Conditioning: Ibrahim Rivera
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY
Academy Supervisor: Ever Magallanes
Complex Operations Coordinator: Manuel Santana
Field Coordinator: Guillermo Reyes
Manager: Julio Valdez
Pitching Coach: Leo Hernandez
Hitting Coach: Angel Gonzalez
Catching Coach: TBD
Outfield Coach: TBD
Trainer: Jose Del Villar
Conditioning Coach: Pedro Gomez
Courtesy: Great Falls Voyagers
