Great Falls Voyagers Announce New 2017 Coaching Staff

VOYAGERS ANNOUNCE NEW COACHING STAFF FOR 2017

The Voyagers are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2017 season. Tim Esmay has been named the new manager for the 2017 Voyagers. John Ely has been named the Pitching Coach, and Eric Richardson has been named Hitting Coach. Margaret Rall will be returning for her fourth season as the trainer.

Esmay will be entering his third season in the Chicago White Sox organization. His first was as a manager for the Winston-Salem Dash in 2015. Last season, he served as an Assistant Coach for the Charlotte Knights. Prior to working for the Chicago White Sox, Esmay managed at Utah and Arizona State.

Ely is entering his first season in the White Sox organization in 2017. Ely started his baseball career in Great Falls in 2007 after being selected in the third round of that year’s draft. He pitched in 13 games and held a 6-1 record with a 3.86 ERA. He made his major league debut on April 28, 2010 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. His final year in the minors was in 2015.

Richardson will also be entering his first season with the White Sox organization. He played for the White Sox in their minor league system from 1991-1995. He played all positions in the outfield during his time as a minor league player.

Also of note, the Voyagers 2016 Manager Tommy Thompson has been named Camp Coordinator/Assistant, Player Development as part of the Player Development Instructors. Other 2016 Voyager coaches have been moved to other teams in the White Sox organization. Willie Harris has been named Manager for Class A Winston Salem, Matt Zaleski is the new Pitching Coach for Class A Kannapolis, and Conditioning coach Goldy Simmons has taken that spot in Kannapolis.

Justin Jirschele, who played for the Voyagers in 2012 and 2013, and was the Hitting Coach for the Voyagers in 2015, has been promoted for the upcoming season. 2017 will mark Jirschele's first professional season as Manager for the Kannapolis Intimidators.

The following is a full list of all coaching changes for the 2017 season, including the new Director of Player Development, Chris Getz, who is taking over for Nick Capra who became the third-base coach for the Chicago White Sox.

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTORS

Director of Player Development: Chris Getz

Director of Minor League Instruction: Kirk Champion

Pitching Coordinator: Richard Dotson

Hitting Instructor: Mike Gellinger

Catching Instructor: John Orton

Outfield/Baserunning Instructor: Aaron Rowand

Infield Instructor: Vance Law

Camp Coordinator/Assistant, Player Development: Tommy Thompson

Pitching Assistant: J.R. Perdew

Assistant, Player Development: Rafael Santana

Conditioning Coordinator: Dale Torborg

Latin/Cultural Development Coordinator: Anthony Santiago

Minor League Medical/Rehabilitation Coordinator: Scott Takao

Physical Therapist: Sean Bardenett

Coaching Assistant: Jerry Hairston

CLASS AAA CHARLOTTE

Manager: Mark Grudzielanek

Pitching Coach: Steve McCatty

Hitting Coach: Andy Tomberlin

Coach: Garey Ingram

Trainer: Scott Johnson

Conditioning: Shawn Powell

CLASS AA BIRMINGHAM

Manager: Julio Vinas

Pitching Coach: Jose Bautista

Hitting Coach: Cole Armstrong

Trainer: James Kruk

Conditioning: Tim Rodmaker

CLASS A WINSTON SALEM

Manager: Willie Harris

Pitching Coach: Brian Drahman

Hitting Coach: Charlie Poe

Trainer: Josh Fallin

Conditioning: George Timke

CLASS A KANNAPOLIS

Manager: Justin Jirschele

Pitching Coach: Matt Zaleski

Hitting Coach: Jamie Dismuke

Trainer: Joe Geck

Conditioning: Goldy Simmons

ADVANCED ROOKIE GREAT FALLS

Manager: Tim Esmay

Pitching Coach: John Ely

Hitting Coach: Eric Richardson

Trainer: Margaret Rall

Conditioning: TBD

ARIZONA ROOKIE LEAGUE WHITE SOX

Manager: Ryan Newman

Pitching Coach: Felipe Lira

Hitting Coach: Gary Ward

Trainer: Cory Barton

Conditioning: Ibrahim Rivera

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ACADEMY

Academy Supervisor: Ever Magallanes

Complex Operations Coordinator: Manuel Santana

Field Coordinator: Guillermo Reyes

Manager: Julio Valdez

Pitching Coach: Leo Hernandez

Hitting Coach: Angel Gonzalez

Catching Coach: TBD

Outfield Coach: TBD

Trainer: Jose Del Villar

Conditioning Coach: Pedro Gomez

Courtesy: Great Falls Voyagers