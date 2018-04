Fairfield senior forward Natalie Klinker will play college basketball for the University of Idaho during the 2017- 2018 season. Klinker, a tremendous force on the Eagles girls basketball team, was named District 1-B first team All-conference and All-state in Class B during her junior campaign. Natalie plans to study veterinary science, as she aspires to be a veterinarian. This year, Klinker was named District 1-B first team All-conference for volleyball in her senior season with the Eagles.