Carroll Women's Team Performs Well at Las Vegas Tournament

The Carroll women's basketball team just finished a three day trip in Nevada, as the Saints participated in the Las Vegas Shootout Tournament. The Carroll women played three games in three days and won all three contests. Head Coach Rachelle Sayers wanted her women's team to have this experience of playing multiple games in several days early in the season. Sayers says the team may face it gain if they reach the national tournament. Last season, Carroll fell in the first round of the NAIA national tournament. Even though playing that many games in a row may have been tough, Coach Sayers says it'll prepare her team for the road to come.