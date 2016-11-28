11/28: Senior Standout - Townsend's Jaden Gravely

This is the last year Jaden Gravely will be an athlete. An idea that resonated after the football team did not make the playoffs.

"It really started to sink in that this is our last year," Gravely said. "We really do want to go out on top."

Gravely's teammates describe him as a quiet leader, but the point guard's performance came through loud and clear with Bulldogs season on the line last year.

"A pass from Easton Hatfield with two seconds or three seconds left," Coach Clint Watson said. "He buries and we're on way to state."

Townsend placed third at state.

When the quarterback needs to escape the pressures of school and sports, he and teammate Easton Hatfield go hunting and fishing.

"Sometimes we talk about sports," Hatfield said. "Usually, we just try to talk about hunting and stuff when we are out there."

Gravely excels in the classroom as well. He boasts a 3.97 GPA. The scholar's typical day ranges from 7 a.m. until completing homework after practice at around 8 p.m.

"I don't get swarmed with homework," Gravely said. "The teachers take it pretty easy on us."

Gravely will hang up the cleats after high school. He plans to major in civil engineering at Montana State.