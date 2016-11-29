Evelyn Schultz joined our team in June 2016 as the Wake Up Montana reporter.

She has known she wanted to be a reporter since the 8th grade, when her class chose her to be the television anchor in the class prophecy they wrote together.

A lifelong Hoosier, Evelyn graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis in May 2016 (Go Dawgs!) where she studied journalism, digital media production and Spanish. She was fortunate to intern at Indianapolis TV stations WTHR and WISH, as well as WLFI in West Lafayette, Indiana.

When she’s not reporting, she loves exploring Big Sky Country, especially Glacier National Park, cooking and planning her next trip.

If you have a story you’d like to share feel free to email her at evelyn.schultz@wakeupmt.com.