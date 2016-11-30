11/29: Great Falls Wrestling Preparing for Season

The Great Falls High wrestling team won three consecutive state team titles from 2013-2015. Last season, eighteen Bison wrestlers qualified for the State tournament in Billings and team placed sixth. This year, Great Falls High returns three state placers, including two seniors, Chase Short and Rylan Moldenhauer, and junior Jordan Komac. Besides last year's outcome, the Bison are remaining positive for the new season.

"I really see us right now in the middle of the pack. But we think that by the gains that we had a year ago and the off-season we had we had a really good off-season and we think we'll be near that trophy pack," said head coach Steve Komac.

"A lot of those kids put in a lot of off season work this summer and it will show this year with our growth because a lot of guys up a lot of work in," said senior Chase Short.

"We've trying to stay excited throughout the whole season and work hard and hopefully come home with something," said senior Rylan Moldenhauer.

The Bison will open the season at the Havre Invitational on December 2, 2016.