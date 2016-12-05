Electric City Swimmers Prepare for New Season in the Pool

The Great Falls High and CMR boys and girls swim teams 2016-2017 season began just two days ago at the Kalispell Invitational. The two Electric City programs performed pretty well - as both CMR squads took 2nd, and Great Falls High boys took 3rd and the girls finished 8th in team scores. Last year at the state meet held at Great Falls High, the CMR girls and boys teams took 3rd in state competition and Great Falls High boys took 9th and the girls finished 12th.

"All four teams are going to have pretty high expectations on what they can do and it's a youth movement," said head coach Ed McNamee. "The best will come. As coaches were going to have to get the kids in the best situation to really scores points and do the best they can."

"All of us try to cheer each other on and have everyone be together as a team and even from like lane six to lane one," said Megan Carroll, Rustler senior swimmer.

"Hard work. Dedication and just straight competition and just going out there and competing and having fun," said Ryan Wanner, Bison senior swimmer.

The Bison and Rustlers compete in their second meet on December 10th at the Havre Invitational in Havre, and this year's state swim meet is back at Great Falls High School on February 10th and 11th.

