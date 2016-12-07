12/6: Great Falls Central Boys and Girls Hoops Gear Up for Season

The Great Falls Central girls basketball is going through quite the rebuilding period after losing five seniors last season and being under the direction of former assistant coach and now new head coach Greg Horton. The team says with so much change happening to their team, the Mustangs are working on perfecting the basics before competing in the CJI preseason basketball tournament on Thursday.

"We're just trying to get everything in that we possibly can, and still be fundamentally sound. That's one thing we're really working on, the fundamentals. Offense and defense. And then trying to have enough in place to go out and see if we can come out on top for both of our games on Thursday and on Friday,” said head girls basketball coach Greg Horton.

"We're just trying to fix the little mistakes right now. Making sure we know where we are on offense, defense. Making sure we're communicating,” said senior forward Kenadee Depner.

Unlike the girls, the Great Falls Central boys basketball team didn’t lost any starters. In fact, Mustangs head coach Eric Vincent says he want from starting four freshman last year and now starting four sophomores this season. Despite having such a young team, the Mustangs says they don’t feel like they’re at a disadvantage.

"I think their will to win, how hard they work at practice, and their scrimmages...they work so hard. They're really trying to do what we're asking them to do. And they know because of size or youth, that working hard is going to help them have an edge,” said head coach Eric Vincent.

"I think it gives us an advantage for the future for our team, and being able to go out as a team, cause we have, like like year, we were super young, but we were still able to perform, so looking forward to this year,” sophomore guard Ethan Vincent.

The girls and boys basketball teams will compete at the CJI preseason basketball tournament on Thursday, December 8th through December 10th.



See the attached schedule below: