Rachel Crowspreadingwings

Rachel, who grew up in Basin, Montana is happy to be reporting in her home state. During her time away from Montana, she moved to Spokane and graduated from graduated from Spokane Falls Community College in 2004.

While living in Spokane, she interned at the community radio station, Thin Air Radio 92.3 fm. After spending a year at Eastern Washington University studying film, Rachel moved to Lethbridge, Alberta Canada to pursue her broadcasting dream.

For just under two years Rachel, produced her own news show on the local cable SHAW TV station called Prairie Phyre First Nations News in Southern Alberta. She returned to school at Lethbridge College whose alumni include Troy Reeb, Senior VP of Global News.

She graduated in 2015 and did her practicum with SHAW TV and then traveled to Edmonton for a month-long internship with Global Edmonton.

Always being a Montana girl at heart and a mom, Rachel moved her two boys back home and started reporting for KFBB in April 2016. She is excited to become part of the community and show her boys what being a Montanan is all about.

If you have any story ideas, please send them her way at Rachel.csw@kfbb.com