Capital's Marcus Welnel Commits to Montana Griz Football

Capital Bruins senior linebacker Marcus Welnel verbally committed to the Montana Griz last week. Welnel says back in August, the Griz football program was his top choice and now he gets to live out his dream. The senior had offers from several NAIA programs such as Montana Western, Carroll College, Rocky Mountain, and Montana Tech. He says he visited Missoula many times and walked away impressed with the environment. Marcus says he did notice how big the college players were and that he's going to bulk up, but for right now he's just enjoying the moment. Even Bob Stitt was excited about his new commit as well.

"I was really excited and so was he," Welnel said. "It's a good feeling to know that I got that burden off my back of what college I was going to go to and to go to U of M is just a good feeling. I've always wanted to be a grizzly and to finally get to say that I get to be a grizzly for the rest of my life it was exciting