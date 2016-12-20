Boating Restrictions Lifted: Spread of Mussels Slows

UPDATE: Boating Restrictions Lifted

The Montana Mussel Response team announced the removal of temporary emergency restrictions on the launch or removal of all boats, docks and other structures for Tiber and Canyon Ferry Reservoirs. Winter is a low risk season for transmitting mussels from one waterbody to another and since zebra and quagga mussels don't reproduce when water temperatures drop below 48 degrees.

FWP and MT DNR say it is still important for ice fisherman and other winter recreationalists using these reservoirs to take precautions and Clean, Drain and Dry their equipment properly.

It's been months since we first learned of an invasive mussel species that was found in the Tiber Reservoir, Canyon Ferry Area and the Missouri River. Today, a bit of good news is being dished out.

Test results from over 180 bodies of water in Montana have turned up no new detections of invasive mussels.

Tiber reservoir remains the only water body in which multiple sample results showed mussel larvae.

'Suspect' samples were found in Canyon Ferry and 'inconclusive' samples were found in the Milk Reservoir. Further testing still needs to be done in these areas.

The results also mean the state can prioritize controlling the Tiber population and preventing its spread to other waters both in and out of Montana.

Invasive mussels rapidly multiply and can damage beaches, clog boat motors and dams, harm fish and wildlife and cause costly damage to infrastructure.