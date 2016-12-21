Staying safe on icy sidewalks - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Staying safe on icy sidewalks

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Frigid temperatures can create dangerous driving conditions and accidents if you're walking on slippery sidewalks.  ABC FOX Montana's Melinda Zosh tested out some Yaktrax and despite what kind of shoes you're wearing, they seem to work out pretty well. 

Leaving your house in the morning during the winter can be a big challenge, especially if you're wearing shoes that don't have good grip. so one tip for you to stay safe on the ice is to get yourself a pair of ice cleats. You can just snap them right on and then you're ready to go.

On Wednesday afternoon, Melinda Zosh tried a pair of Yaktrax brand ice cleats outside of Big Bear Sports Center in Great Falls. even with high heeled wedges, you can still walk effortlessly across the ice.

"The nice thing about Yaktrax is you can be walking from store to store or from the yard to go get the paper or wherever you need to go to, hit some of those unpredictable ice patches and still have good traction," said Keith Gebo, Manager of Big Bear Sports Center.

These ice cleats come in three different designs, ranging from a walker style.to ones designed for ice fishers or skiers, and those who use the cleats regularly say all the designs are centered around safety.

"They have springs that are wrapped around rubber cords and those springs go down and bite into that snow but they're fairly low profile so they're not hurting your foot and there's less impact on the bottom of your foot," said Gebo.

With ice cleats, you can stay safe in the snow or the ice all winter long. 

