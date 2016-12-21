Bison's Brendan Howard Breaks Boys Basketball All-Time Scoring Record

There's a new boys basketball all-time leading scorer at Great Falls high school. Senior forward Brendan Howard scored twenty points during the Bison's 51-33 win over the Helena High Bengals on Tuesday. Howard would end with an even 1,600 career points after that game breaking the previous two decade old record of 1,581 points held by former Bison Mike Warhank. Brendan also surpassed his brother Bobby Howard's 1,536 record. Brendan says he was focusing on doing enough to get his team a win, but standing along at the top of the record books doesn't feel too bad either.

"I'm just honored right now. Mike was a really good player as you see all the banners and Gatorade banners. I'm just honored. It's a really great feeling right now. I never really looked at the stats. People mentioned it to me and it was in the back of my mind. When I got around it I thought possibly I could get it but again I'm still in shock but it's amazing. It's a pretty cool feeling right now," said Howard.