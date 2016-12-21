Great Falls appoints new Deputy City Manager

After six months of searching for the perfect candidate, the city of Great Falls finally has a new Deputy City Manager.

City Manager Greg Doyon announced the appointment of Charles (Chuck) Anderson from Steamboat Springs, Colorado as the new Deputy City Manager Wednesday.

Anderson will start work in Great Falls the week of February 13, 2017.

Anderson currently serves as the Public Works Director for the city of Steamboat Springs. But before he started working for the city, Anderson served over 27 years in the United States Air Force.

And wouldn’t you know, before moving to Colorado, Anderson also served as the Command Chief of the 341st missile wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

In an exclusive interview with KFBB, Doyon said Anderson’s leadership and municipal experience made him a great fit as Deputy City Manager.

"We get to have somebody that has a lot of very good military experience and training who transitioned into local government back in that role here in Great Falls and so we're really excited to have him," Doyon said.

The city still has a few more to vacant staff positions to fill, including the recent resignation of city Parks and Recreation Director Joe Petrella and the continued search for a new Human Resources Director.

Doyon said the city is making efforts to recruit potential candidates, but adds they also will consider hiring personnel already working for the city. For example, Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Patty Rearden will serve as the interim director until Petrella's position is filled.