Great Falls International Airport expands direct flights to Chicago

Get ready, Midwest-travelers! After a successful stint last summer, the Great Falls International Airport will be expanding direct flights to and from Chicago.

Airport Director John Faulkner says the flights were incredibly successful, with nearly 2,500 passengers in the summer of 2016 alone. Just this week, tickets went on sale for more flights scheduled for the summer of 2017, which will take off on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 10th until Labor Day weekend.

Faulkner says these new flights are incredibly important to the community of Great Falls--up until now, Faulkner says the airport has had many options for west coast cities, but they are pushing to get further east. Faulkner says these new flights are just one more expansion to what is sure to be many more, with help from the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the Great Falls Tourism Business Improvement District, and "dozens of local businesses and individuals who invested in the Low Cost Airline Initiative."

For more information on the new flights and happenings at the Great Falls International Airport, visit their website.