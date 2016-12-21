Great Falls International Airport expands direct flights to Chic - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls International Airport expands direct flights to Chicago

Posted: Updated:

Get ready, Midwest-travelers! After a successful stint last summer, the Great Falls International Airport will be expanding direct flights to and from Chicago. 

Airport Director John Faulkner says the flights were incredibly successful, with nearly 2,500 passengers in the summer of 2016 alone. Just this week, tickets went on sale for more flights scheduled for the summer of 2017, which will take off on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 10th until Labor Day weekend.

Faulkner says these new flights are incredibly important to the community of Great Falls--up until now, Faulkner says the airport has had many options for west coast cities, but they are pushing to get further east. Faulkner says these new flights are just one more expansion to what is sure to be many more, with help from the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the Great Falls Tourism Business Improvement District, and "dozens of local businesses and individuals who invested in the Low Cost Airline Initiative." 

For more information on the new flights and happenings at the Great Falls International Airport, visit their website

  • Community Spotlight

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:49:59 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

  • Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:36:54 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

  • Battle resumes to extinguish fire near Spain national park

    Battle resumes to extinguish fire near Spain national park

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-06-26 14:55:26 GMT
    Spanish authorities are hopeful that dropping temperature and favorable winds will help firefighters battling to extinguish a forest fire on the fringes of the Donana National Park.
    Spanish authorities are hopeful that dropping temperature and favorable winds will help firefighters battling to extinguish a forest fire on the fringes of the Donana National Park.

  • The Latest: 3 GOP senators threaten to oppose health bill

    The Latest: 3 GOP senators threaten to oppose health bill

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-06-27 07:34:25 GMT
    A conservative Republican senator who doesn't back the GOP health care bill is using unusually sharp tones to criticize party leaders.
    A conservative Republican senator who doesn't back the GOP health care bill is using unusually sharp tones to criticize party leaders.

  • Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:34:05 GMT

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...