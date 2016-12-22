Best Burgers in Great Falls: National Hamburger Day! - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Best Burgers in Great Falls: National Hamburger Day!

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

December 21 is National Hamburger Day!

So Our Amanda Roley set out to find out what is the best burger served at local diners and burger joints in Great Falls.

Here's what she found:

The Roadhouse: "The Roadhouse Burger"

The Burger Bunker: "The Malmstrom"

Ford's Drive-in: The Double Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    How You can Help The Fire Department During a Wildfire

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:49:59 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

    Great Falls Fire Department needs your help when it comes to battling wildfires that could affect the city. Just like the one that happened today behind hill 57. First Thing, and this one, taken after the vineyard fires that threatened the northwest side of great falls last summer, be prepared to evacuate and to not watch the fire. “We ask people to kind of, if there is a fire going on and it is effecting apart of the city, to stay away from there. And to not use the water sys...

  • Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Victim of deadly Flathead ATV crash, not wearing a helmet

    Monday, June 26 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-06-26 18:36:54 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

    The Flathead County Sheriff / Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a 4 wheeler ATV crash in Lakeside on Friday, June 23, at about 4 pm.

  • Battle resumes to extinguish fire near Spain national park

    Battle resumes to extinguish fire near Spain national park

    Monday, June 26 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-06-26 14:55:26 GMT
    Spanish authorities are hopeful that dropping temperature and favorable winds will help firefighters battling to extinguish a forest fire on the fringes of the Donana National Park.
    Spanish authorities are hopeful that dropping temperature and favorable winds will help firefighters battling to extinguish a forest fire on the fringes of the Donana National Park.

  • The Latest: 3 GOP senators threaten to oppose health bill

    The Latest: 3 GOP senators threaten to oppose health bill

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 3:25 AM EDT2017-06-27 07:25:48 GMT
    A conservative Republican senator who doesn't back the GOP health care bill is using unusually sharp tones to criticize party leaders.
    A conservative Republican senator who doesn't back the GOP health care bill is using unusually sharp tones to criticize party leaders.

  • Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Wildland fire contained after two structures are destroyed

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-27 01:34:05 GMT

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...

    Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a wildland fire on the west side of Great Falls, near McIver Road.  It is unclear at this time what started the fire; according to scanner reports, multiple structures are being threatened, including at least one camper with possible propane and gas tanks nearby.  Just after 2:30 P.M., Great Falls Fire Rescue was also paged for mutual aid.  We have a reporter on the scene, and will continue to update you as we learn more...