Governor Bullock pushing funding for improvements in state infrastructure

Governor Steve Bullock made a stop in the Electric City Thursday, to talk about infrastructure and the almost $300 million that he would like the legislature to agree to invest throughout the state.

The governor is traveling across the state to highlight infrastructure that is currently crumbling. Specifically here in Great Falls, the fire and police departments are working out of very old buildings, and that's the case in many other places across Montana. The budget proposal from the governor came under fire due to the potential cuts in essential departments like the Highway Patrol. But what the governor is trying to explain to legislators is that he is looking for a bi-partisan way to fund essential buildings and roads.

"Montana is actually one of the lowest states in debt per capita, and I don't want to run that way up, but just like somebody who may by a car or home, let's use cash and bonding to get those things done today." said Bullock

One of the biggest ways to increase revenue for infrastructure would be an increase in the state gas tax, which has not been raised since 1992.