Man runs from police on busiest intersection on 10th Ave South

Michael Lawrence of Great Falls appeared in court Thursday after making quite a disturbance at the intersection of 10th Avenue South and 9th Street South. Police were originally dispatched to an apartment complex for a disturbance that involved Lawrence and a probation officer. Lawrence kicked both officers trying to arrest him , then, while trying to transport him to the detention center, Lawrence began kicking the patrol car's window. Officers stopped the patrol car to restrain his ankles, but Lawrence kicked the officers out of the way and began to run. He was eventually tackled him to the ground, and Montana Highway Patrol officers who were in the area assisted. Lawrence is being charged with two counts assault on a peace officer, two counts obstructing a peace officer, and one count resisting arrest. His bond was set at $75,000.