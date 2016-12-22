MAAC hosting 'critter camp'

Great Falls - Instead of buying a toy for your child or grandchild this year, how about purchasing an experience, and it comes in the form of a three day critter camp.

The camp starts Tuesday next week and wraps up on Thursday. During the event, children will learn how to clean and feed cats and they will also get to foster their own cat during the three day period. Then, guest speakers will stop by and teach the children more caring for cats and dogs. In between all the hands-on learning experiences, there will also be plenty of chances for the children to showcase their artistic abilities.

Marketing Director Erin Doran says that arts and crafts time, where the children make toys for the pets, is typically a big hit with campers.

"This would be the a great Christmas present to give your kids. You get to sign them up for a camp they'll probably never forget. They get to play with animals, get a behind the scenes look at the center and they'll see how we run things," said Doran.

The critter camp costs $125.There's a 20% discount if you're registering more than one child. If you're interested in signing your child up, you can call the Center at 406-727-PETS or stop by at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls.