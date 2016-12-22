Keeping your home secure from holiday burglars

Great Falls - If you're leaving home for the holidays, you could also be leaving your home as a target for theft. However, there are ways to protect your property from potential burglars.

The first thing you need to do is let your neighbors know that you won't be around. The second thing you need to do is to make sure that mail doesn't pile up inside your mailbox.

In fact, you can call your local post office and ask them to hold your mail for a few days while you're gone, because piles of mail left unattended is a sign to a burglar that nobody's home.

"If it looks like you're gone, (the burglar) will take an opportunity to try and enter your home if there's burglars working your area," said Capt. Ray Hitchcock with the Cascade Co. Sheriff's Office.

Another sign that you're not home is an empty, unplowed driveway. Capt. Hitchcock says burglars will notice if there's no footprints or car tracks and that could make your home susceptible to a break in.

"The big thing that the criminal element looks for is being able to work uninterrupted in an unseen manner," said Capt. Hitchcock.

You should make sure your home is well lit inside and out. You can get lights with a timer or even use an app where you can turn on your lights remotely and keep your prized possessions hidden.

"If you've got expensive things plainly in view through a window, that's a temptation for people who are inclined to come in and steal your things," said Capt. Hitchcock.

Finally, you should ask a neighbor to bring out your trash on collection day so it looks like you're still home. Capt. Hitchcock also recommends being mindful of your social media posts as a burglars can also find out that your home is empty through Facebook posts.

